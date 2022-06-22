WORLD
3 MIN READ
Polio virus detected in London sewage samples: WHO, UK
The discovery in the London sewage samples suggests "there may be localised spread of polio virus, most likely within individuals that are not up to date with polio immunisations," Polio eradication expert says.
Polio virus detected in London sewage samples: WHO, UK
The WHO said that "type 2 vaccine-derived poliovirus (VDPV2)" has been found in environmental samples in the British capital. / Getty Images
By Meryem Demirhan
June 22, 2022

A type of polio virus derived from vaccines has been detected in London sewage samples, the World Health Organization and British health officials said.

No human cases of polio have been found in Britain, where the crippling disease was fully eradicated two decades ago.

The WHO said in a statement on Wednesday that "type 2 vaccine-derived poliovirus (VDPV2)" had been found in environmental samples in the British capital.

"It is important to note that the virus has been isolated from environmental samples only," it said, stressing that "no associated cases of paralysis have been detected."

But it warned, "any form of polio virus anywhere is a threat to children everywhere."

READ MORE:Mozambique confirms first polio case in three decades

'Check vaccination histories'

RECOMMENDED

A massive global effort has in recent decades come close to wiping out polio, a crippling and potentially fatal viral disease that mainly affects children under the age of five.

Cases have decreased by 99 percent since 1988, when polio was endemic in 125 countries and 350,000 cases were recorded worldwide.

The wild version of the virus now exists only in Afghanistan and Pakistan, but a type of vaccine that contains small amounts of weakened but live polio still causes occasional outbreaks elsewhere.

While weaker than wild poliovirus, this variant can cause serious illness and paralysis in people not vaccinated against the disease.

Polio eradication expert Kathlene O'Reilly warned on Wednesday that the discovery in the London sewage samples suggests "there may be localised spread of poliovirus, most likely within individuals that are not up to date with polio immunisations".

"The most effective way to prevent further spread is to check vaccination histories, especially of young children, to check that polio vaccination is included," she said.

READ MORE:Malawi detects first polio case in Africa in over 5 years

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria to rebuild homes reduced to rubble by Assad regime: Erdogan
'Occupying military gang': Hollywood stars speak out against ICE brutality
Israel steps up demolitions in occupied East Jerusalem, breaches separation wall
Gunmen kill 10 in attack on Niger police post near Algeria border
Three French tourists drown after boat capsizes off Oman
'He left without a goodbye': Israeli strike kills Palestinian father's only son, blinds him in Gaza
Germany warns travellers to exercise caution after fatal ICE shooting in US
Chinese FM calls for security partnership with Islamic nations to address regional conflicts
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza City in latest ceasefire violation
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea