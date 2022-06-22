A type of polio virus derived from vaccines has been detected in London sewage samples, the World Health Organization and British health officials said.

No human cases of polio have been found in Britain, where the crippling disease was fully eradicated two decades ago.

The WHO said in a statement on Wednesday that "type 2 vaccine-derived poliovirus (VDPV2)" had been found in environmental samples in the British capital.

"It is important to note that the virus has been isolated from environmental samples only," it said, stressing that "no associated cases of paralysis have been detected."

But it warned, "any form of polio virus anywhere is a threat to children everywhere."

READ MORE:Mozambique confirms first polio case in three decades

'Check vaccination histories'