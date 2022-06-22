Israel has moved closer to its fifth election in less than four years after lawmakers gave an initial nod to dissolve parliament, with a possible comeback by former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu already dominating the campaign.

The Knesset voted unanimously on Wednesday for a snap election in a preliminary reading of a bill expected to be finalised next week, after which the centrist Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, 58, will take over from Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the head of a caretaker government.

Lapid and Bennett ended Netanyahu's record reign a year ago by forming a rare alliance of rightists, liberals and Arab parties, which faltered in past months amid infighting.

The designated interim premier has cast the upcoming election as a battle between moderates and Netanyahu-embraced extremists.

Netanyahu hopeful

Netanyahu, now opposition leader, has been delighted by the disbanding of what he has called the worst government in Israel's history. He hopes to win a sixth term in office.

Four surveys published on Tuesday found Netanyahu's conservative Likud party and its likely allied nationalist and ultra-religious parties as leading the polls, but still short of a governing majority in Israel's 120-seat Knesset.

Their rivals across the political spectrum have vowed to prevent a return to power by Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges that he denies.

Coalition lawmakers are already pushing legislation that will bar a person under criminal indictment from heading a government, though it is unclear whether they have enough votes.