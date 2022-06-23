Muhammad Iqbal vividly remembers the day his 16-year-old son, Kashif, died. He speaks about that experience often. It was March 15, 1996, and they were in London, England, in a last-ditch effort to treat a blood disorder that was killing their son.

The Royal Free Hospital (“It wasn’t free at all,” chuckles Iqbal) was a few kilometres away from the house where the Iqbal family was staying as guests.

They would take a train and walk the rest of the way to the hospital to save the few pounds Iqbal had. On that fateful day, it snowed in London and there was ice on the roads.

“Kashif complained he was tired so I gave him a piggyback ride. After a few steps we both slipped and fell hard. We both laughed at how silly it looked,” recalls Iqbal. That was their last laugh together.

Kashif suffered from Thalassemia major. His body wasn’t producing haemoglobin, which helps red blood cells carry oxygen to the body’s vital organs.

At the hospital he required constant blood transfusions, along with a powerful drug which flushes out the iron content that comes with another person’s blood.

But over the years, Kashif’s body had accumulated so much iron that it couldn’t take it anymore. At 3am, despite the efforts of a team of foreign doctors, Kashif died.

“I felt his heart burst. I saw blood gushing out of his eyes and nose. My boy died like that in front of me,” says Iqbal.

Thalassemia major is a hereditary disease passed onto children from their parents. Millions of people around the world live with Thalassemia minor, which may cause mild anaemia, but nothing more serious.

But when two individuals with Thalassemia minor marry, the chances of their offspring having the devastating ‘major’ version of the disease increases manyfold.

While most of the advanced world has been able to control the spread of this blood disorder, Pakistan remains one of the countries with a high prevalence of babies born with Thalassemia major due to cousin marriages.

“In Pakistan we have 70,000 patients. Dozens of babies with this blood disorder are born in our country every day,” says Iqbal, who now heads the Kashif Iqbal Thalassaemia Care Centre (KITCC), which runs not-for-profit blood transfusion facilities in various cities across the country.

Annually, some 8,000 Thalassemia major babies are born in Pakistan. In contrast, the UK reports only 20 such births per year.

One way to stop the disease is to institute mandatory blood screenings before couples marry. Iran and a few other countries that used to have a high prevalence have almost eradicated the blood disease via these compulsory measures.

Many parents don’t even realise their children have the disease until they fall sick.

Nida Saad regularly takes her three-and-a-half-year-old son, Muhammad Tahir, to receive blood transfusions. Her husband is not her cousin, but they are both Thalassemia minor carriers.

“When Tahir was six months old, I noticed he stopped eating, turned pale and had constant fever. Now I make sure to regularly check his haemoglobin,” she says.

When the universe conspires

Iqbal was a junior ranking officer at the Pakistan Steel Mills when he married his cousin in 1978. Both had Thalassemia minor and were unfamiliar with the disease at the time.

When Kashif was a few months old, he started to turn pale, stopped eating and his health deteriorated.

“At first, doctors couldn't diagnose his condition. But when it was confirmed he was Thalassemia major, we had to arrange blood transfusion twice a month. But no one told us that there’s something called a serum ferritin test, which indicates the level of iron circulating in the blood.”

At the time of Kashif’s death, his spleen, which filters blood, weighed around eight to nine kilograms due to all the iron it had accumulated. A normal spleen weighs no more than 250 grams.

“I’ll never forgive medical practitioners for that negligence,” says Iqbal.

Every Thalassemia major patient requires a blood test to check their iron content level after a blood transfusion. It is reduced by administering an injectable drug called Desferal, which is made by pharma giant Novartis.

One reason Iqbal decided to open facilities to provide free treatment to Thalassemia patients after his son’s death was to ensure that they get Desferal injections, which is generally administered via a mechanical pump.

Along a dirt road in Karachi’s Dalmia area, Iqbal has built a charity-run KITCC facility, which has state-of-the-art blood analyzers, X-ray machines and other equipment. It has outlets in many other cities. How was he able to do that?

As Iqbal puts it, everything comes down to the generosity of strangers.

Help comes in different ways