Kuwait's crown prince has dissolved parliament and called for an early election following a stand-off between the government and elected assembly that has hindered fiscal reform.

Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal al Ahmad al Sabah said in a televised speech on Wednesday that decrees would be issued for the dissolution of parliament, the Gulf region's oldest and most lively, and for "elections in coming months".

Kuwait's ruling emir, who has the constitutional power to dissolve parliament, made a brief appearance to say that Sheikh Mishal, his half-brother and designated heir, would speak on his behalf, effectively blessing the move.

Sheikh Mishal, who was handed most of the emir's duties late last year, said the domestic political scene was being "torn by disagreement and personal interests" to the detriment of the US-allied country, which is an OPEC oil producer.

