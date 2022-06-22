Anadolu Agency has filmed Greece's militarisation of Keci (Pserimos) island, eight kilometres southwest of the Bodrum peninsula, and its deployment of soldiers there.

Keci island, which is located between the Greek islands of Kos and Kalymnos, is the closest island to the Turgutreis neighbourhood of Türkiye's southwestern Bodrum resort city.

Gursel Tokmakoglu, a retired senior Air Force officer and security analyst, said Keci is a Turkish island due to its proximity to the Turkish mainland under Article 12 of the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne.

A footage recorded the Greek troops and heavy weapons deployed on the island.

Trenches, shelters

Accordingly, a helipad, four prefabricated buildings, guard and watch towers, transmitters, water tanks, and solar panels can clearly be seen.

Greek soldiers are seen in their military camouflage around stone structures resembling to trenches or shelters.

Also, Greek artillery batteries, though covered, around the Greek flag drawn on the land can be spotted.

Tokmakoglu said that Greece wants to claim Keci by deploying troops and heavy weapons on the Turkish island, which is a clear violation of international law.

The facilities on the island, as well as the weapons, should not exist on the island, this is what the Treaty of Lausanne requires, he further said.

"Building a facility at a point just across Türkiye, putting a (Greek) flag on an area where it can be seen by fishermen and tour boats sailing from Türkiye actually constitute a provocation," he argued.

Keci, which is supposed to remain uninhabited and demilitarised according to international law, hit the headlines with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ recent visit to the island.

Mitsotakis shared a photo of the Greek flag drawn on the island on his social media account.

