US lawmakers are making a final push to pass key antitrust legislation that is expected to shake up the tech industry and reduce stagnation in technology markets.

This follows a 450-page Congressional antitrust report which found that Apple, Alphabet (Google’s parent company) Amazon, and Facebook regularly carry out anti-competitive behaviour to maintain highly lucrative industry control.

The American Innovation and Choice Online Act, proposed by US Senator Amy Klobuchar, is the latest and largest legal initiative to increase oversight of Big Tech business practices, after winning bipartisan approval from a Senate Judicial Committee earlier this year.

The landmark legislation would prohibit Amazon and other major technology companies from prioritising their own products at the expense of competing goods and services on their platforms. The bill, currently in the US Senate, has received broad bipartisan support.

Big Tech pushes back

Apple, who’s CEO once described privacy as a human right, yet still faces close scrutiny for stopping short of removing privacy violators from its platforms.

Google, which infamously removed “Don’t be evil’ from their code of conduct in 2018, now prioritises holding on to users, with one study finding that at least 65 percent of all searches do not leave the Google ecosystem.

The same congressional antitrust report describes 65 to 70 per cent of US online purchases going through Amazon.

Amazon also faces criticism for pointing users to branded products that have been described as ‘cheaper knockoffs’ of smaller business products, that are consequently pushed out of the market. In cases where another competitor is listed, they usually make use of Amazon’s shipping services.

For Google, a ban on self-preferencing would prevent the prioritisation of its own products in search engines, including Google Maps. This could also mean the end of prioritising YouTube search engine results over other sites, or even Google restaurant reviews.

For Apple, this would prevent it from preloading its own apps on new phones. Apple also prevents users from downloading apps outside of it’s App Store, and also claims a 30 percent commission on app sales and in-app purchases, netting it billions annually.

Lobbying goes into high-gear

United in concern over the bill’s alleged threat to core features of their services, 2022 has seen considerable amounts spent on reducing support for the bill.

Three months into 2022, Apple had already spent $2.5 million on lobbying, a new quarterly record for the technology company. The same period saw Meta spend $5.4 million on lobbying, with $5.3 million spent by Amazon and $3.5 millon by Google, respectively.