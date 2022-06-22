Tanzila Khan said her father’s words are etched in her mind.

“Lead the way for other women. The world is yours,” he would say to her growing up. She followed his advice and started working towards advocating effectively for women with disabilities.

In 2019, she launched Girlythings. pk, an app that anonymously delivers menstrual and maternity products to women across Pakistan, including villages and metropolitan cities.

The idea was born when Khan, 31, could not find a shop with wheelchair access to buy sanitary napkins in the city of Lahore.

Growing up, Khan was faced with many challenges because of her disability. However, she also saw many women facing the same problems, so she decided to do something about it.

“I have always been about solutions, and I've always been very entrepreneurial about what I want to do in life,” she told TRT World.

Besides Girly Things, Khan launched her company Iwish, which helps create sustainable solutions supporting the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

She also runs an NGO, Creative Alley, where she works with young people to teach them about disability and sensitize them about inclusion.

Khan said she had to work “extra hard because when you have a disability, you're already marginalised.”

“Growing up, I still remember that I was judged for being a girl and being disabled. And sometimes it was hard to make friends. No one would talk to you. And I think if you struggled with anything, people would avoid being near you,” Khan told TRT World.

“There were people who have been very supportive throughout my life, and then there were people who did not believe in me,”