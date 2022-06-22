Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman declared their determination to launch a new era of cooperation in bilateral ties, including in the political, economic, military, security and cultural spheres.

According to a joint declaration, the leaders emphasized the countries' determination to start a new era of comprehensive cooperation in many areas.

Ankara and Riyadh decided to deepen consultation and cooperation in regional issues to strengthen stability and peace, it said.

At Wednesday's meeting, the two leaders vowed to develop and maintain cooperation on the basis of the "historical brotherhood" of the two nations for the future of the region.

They also highlighted the importance of increasing the number of flights between their two countries, easing bilateral trade and exploring investment opportunities.

Saudi Arabia also expressed its gratitude for Türkiye's support for Riyadh's candidacy to host EXPO 2030, according to the Turkish-Saudi joint declaration.

Cooperation on aviation, security and tech

According to the declaration, the Turkish president and the Saudi crown prince discussed the possibility of developing and diversifying mutual trade, facilitating bilateral trade between the two countries and overcoming difficulties as well as increasing communication in the public and private sectors of the two countries to explore investment opportunities and transform them into concrete partnerships in various fields.

As G20 member-countries, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia acknowledge the great economic potential of the two nations and the potential of Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision for investment, trade, tourism, development, industry, mining, construction projects, transportation-infrastructure, agriculture, food security, health, media and sports.

The two leaders agreed to activate the Saudi-Turkish Coordination Council, to increase the level of cooperation and coordination in areas of common interest, and to work on the sharing of experience between experts of the two countries, the statement added.