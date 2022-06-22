Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has said medical data and patient accounts to its staff in Ukraine have showed a shocking lack of effort to spare and protect civilians caught up in hostilities.

The medical charity, which set up a hospital train in Ukraine following Russia's offensive in February, said on Wednesday that the patients and injuries it was seeing painted a grim picture.

"The war in Ukraine is being conducted with an outrageous lack of care to distinguish and protect civilians," MSF said in a statement, pointing out that more than 40 percent of the wounded on the train were elderly people and children.

They came in with blast wounds, traumatic amputations, shrapnel and gunshot wounds, it said.

"This points to a lack of respect for civilian protection which is a serious violation of international humanitarian law."

A call to respect international humanitarian law

Between March 31 and June 6, MSF said it had medically evacuated 653 patients by train from war-affected areas in eastern Ukraine to hospitals in safer parts of the country.

The patients talked about civilians being shot while evacuating, indiscriminate bombing and shelling of residential areas and elderly people being brutalised.