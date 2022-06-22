Sri Lanka’s prime minister has announced that the country's debt-laden economy has “collapsed” after months of shortages of food, fuel and electricity, and the country cannot even purchase imported oil.

“We are now facing a far more serious situation beyond the mere shortages of fuel, gas, electricity and food," Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told Parliament on Wednesday.

"Our economy has completely collapsed. That is the most serious issue before us today,” Wickremesinghe, who is also the finance minister tasked with stabilising the economy, said.

Sri Lanka's economy is foundering under the weight of heavy debts, lost tourism revenue and other impacts from the pandemic and surging costs for commodities.

The country has been muddling through, mainly supported by $4 billion in credit lines from neighbouring India. But Wickremesinghe said India would not be able to keep Sri Lanka afloat for too long.

Billions in debt

“Currently, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation is $700 million in debt," Wickremesinghe told lawmakers.