Firefighters and other personnel have been intervening by land and air to control a wildfire that broke out overnight in a forest in southern Türkiye, an official has said.

The flames spread in a short time due to winds on Wednesday as the cause of the fire in Marmaris district of Mugla province is still unknown.

Mugla Governor Orhan Tavli said helicopters affiliated with the Mugla Regional Directorate of Forestry are taking part in the operation along with forest workers, and sprinklers and construction equipment are also being utilised.

Crews are making intensive efforts to control the blaze, which is growing rapidly with the effects of the winds.

Situation 'a bit critical'