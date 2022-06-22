The climate crisis was likely to have made the rains that unleashed catastrophic flooding across Bangladesh worse, according to scientists.

"The strong monsoon winds in the Bay of Bengal can carry a lot more moisture," said Roxy Mathew Koll, a climate scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.

"The large amount of rainfall that we see now might be a climate change impact."

While South Asia's monsoon rains follow natural atmospheric patterns, the rains will become more erratic and torrential as global temperatures continue to climb, scientists said.

It would take months to determine exactly how much of a role the climate crisis played in last week's heavy rains.

But scientists note that warmer air can hold more water vapor before rain clouds eventually burst, meaning more rain eventually pours down.

Monsoon patterns

The South Asia monsoon season, from June to September, is governed by several, overlapping patterns in the ocean and atmosphere, including the El Nino-La Nina weather cycle and the Indian Ocean Dipole. Currently, those systems are driving strong, southwesterly winds over the Bay of Bengal.

But the monsoon patterns have shifted in recent decades, as the average temperature for Bangladesh has risen at least 0.5 degrees Celsius since 1976.