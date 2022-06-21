US hospitals, clinics and pharmacies have begun vaccinating the nation's youngest children against Covid-19, a milestone that was welcomed by parents eager to protect kids from the worst impacts of the virus.

Rollout of millions of shots was under way across the country on Tuesday, 18 months after the elderly became the first group eligible for immunisation.

Children aged from six months through four years aren't at as great a risk as adults.

But the sheer level of infections has seen more than 45,000 hospitalisations and nearly 500 deaths in the 0-4 group in America since the start of the pandemic – outcomes that vaccination could have prevented in many cases.

"We're super thrilled," said Amisha Vakil, mother of two three-year-old boys, who wore matching Spiderman tee shirts as they got their Moderna shots at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston.

One of the twins had three open heart surgeries within his first five months.

"He's super high risk so you know, we've been living in a little bubble," said Vakil. "Now he has little armor that helps a lot."

The moment was also hailed by President Joe Biden, whose administration made 10 million shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines available to states after they were authorised last week.

"The United States is now the first country in the world to offer safe and effective Covid-19 vaccines for children as young as six months old," said Biden, calling it a "monumental step forward."

