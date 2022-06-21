US Senate negotiators on gun legislation have released a bill that would address mass shootings by encouraging state red flag laws, enhancing mental health services, and adding juvenile records to background checks on gun buyers.

"This bipartisan gun-safety legislation is progress and will save lives. While it is not everything we want, this legislation is urgently needed," Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement on Tuesday.

Lawmakers released the 80-page bill on Tuesday evening. Aides estimated the measure would cost around $15 billion. Schumer said an initial procedural vote on the bill could come as soon as Tuesday night.

Senate's minority leader Mitch McConnel also released a statement showing support for the legislation.

"Our colleagues have put together a commonsense package of popular steps that will help make these horrifying incidents less likely while fully upholding the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens," he said.

The senators locked down a narrow set of reforms nevertheless hailed as the first significant federal firearms controls in a generation.

Earlier on Tuesday, US Senator John Cornyn, the lead Republican negotiator in bipartisan gun legislation talks, said the four main negotiators had reached a deal.

Introducing the bill would improve the odds of Senate passage before lawmakers leave for their two-week July 4 break at the end of this week.

The bipartisan group has been working on a deal to curb gun violence since a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, less than two weeks after a racist shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, left 10 dead.

Talks have bogged down in recent days.