Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has arrived in Jordan amid a thaw in relations after years of tension due to divergent views on regional conflicts and unfulfilled pledges of aid, officials said.

"This is an opportunity for a new phase in Jordanian-Saudi ties and to continue a programme of economic projects and new investments," a senior Jordanian official told Reuters news agency.

The first such visit in years by the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia comes at a time when Jordan's economy is struggling with the economic knock-on effects of the Ukraine conflict.

Business leaders and officials hope it will unblock at least $3 billion of investment projects that Saudi Arabia committed to in recent years but that never materialised.

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), is looking into investing billions of dollars in mega-infrastructure projects in Jordan, including an estimated $2.5 billion railway project, a senior Jordanian official said.

Saudi Arabia has over $12 billion worth of investments in Jordan and once rescued Jordan with cash injections but has held off direct budget support.

Officials said discussions would look at more ways to help Jordan’s economy, which has been hammered by rising fuel prices and higher food imports. Jordan imports most of its energy needs.

Officials say Jordan's economic strains have worsened with the end of Gulf grants and little extra funding from Western donors in the last few years to cope with sluggish growth and high unemployment.