An Israeli settler stabbed a Palestinian man to death during a confrontation in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry and a witness said.

An Israeli police spokesperson said it was unclear who stabbed the man on Tuesday. They were investigating the incident but no arrests had been made.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the 28-year-old, identified as Ali Hassan Harb, had been stabbed in the heart by a settler.

"We heard that settlers came onto our land. We went there, me, Ali and three others. When we got there we saw settlers," said a Palestinian resident from the village of Iskaka, near the Israeli settlement Ariel, who asked not to be identified.

READ MORE:Israel kills Palestinians, including journalist, in West Bank

"We kicked them out but they returned when the police and the army arrived at the scene. They were many and they fired into the air and aimed their guns against us. One of the settlers we kicked out attacked us and he stabbed Ali with a knife," he said.