Türkiye has stressed the necessity to alleviate the heavy migration burden on certain countries, including its own, as well as the importance of ensuring fair burden-sharing.

"We can only achieve solidarity by accepting refugees to our countries duly and fairly in line with the rules of international law," Türkiye’s Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop said on Tuesday during his closing speech at the Global Parliamentary Conference on Migration.

Sentop underlined that burden-sharing should not be limited to just providing financial aid to host countries.

He said the Global Compact for Migration that was adopted in 2018 by the UN, constitutes an important roadmap for countries and it is significant to expand the application area of the agreement.

UN member states adopted the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration during an Intergovernmental Conference in Marrakech in December 2018.

