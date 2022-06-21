China wants to play a "more important role" in promoting peace and security in the Horn of Africa, Beijing's special envoy has said, but added that the conference did not discuss any specific conflict in the region.

The two-day “China-Horn of Africa Conference on Security, Governance and Development“ in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, ended on Tuesday.

Foreign ministry officials from Ethiopia, Sudan, Somalia, South Sudan, Kenya, Uganda and Djibouti took part in the first-of-its-kind event. Eritrea was absent.

The event signals the Asian superpower's push to gain influence in a region beset by conflict and security issues.

Xue Bing, Beijing's first special envoy to the region, told reporters: "We did not discuss a specific conflict (or) dispute."

The conference was aimed at exploring how China could play a more important role in the region, he said, "not only in trade and investments but also in area of peace and development".

"This is the first time for China to play a role in the area of security," he added.

Peace-building in focus