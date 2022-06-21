Full-body swimwear including the burkini should not be worn in public pools in the city of Grenoble, France's top administrative court has ruled, upholding an earlier order by a lower court.

"The new rules of procedure for the municipal swimming pools of Grenoble affect (...) the proper functioning of the public service, and undermines the equal treatment of users, so that the neutrality public service is compromised," the Conseil d'Etat said in a statement on Tuesday.

Body-covering swimwear - which leaves only the face, hands and feet exposed - is often worn by Muslim women who wish to preserve their modesty in accordance with their beliefs.

Grenoble's city council had voted in favour of allowing the use of burkinis on May 16, sparking howls of protest from conservative and far-right politicians.

'Definitely overruled'

The city's move was challenged by the government and a lower administrative court suspended the measure.