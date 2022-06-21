The United States has decided to limit the use of anti-personnel landmines, joining most countries around the world including all of its NATO allies, in prohibiting the use of the weapons.

The move will align US policy with the Ottawa Convention, the international treaty prohibiting the use, stockpiling, production and transfer of anti-personnel landmines, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The administration's actions today are in a sharp contrast to Russia's actions in Ukraine, where there's compelling evidence that Russian forces are using explosive munitions, including landmines, in an irresponsible manner," senior State Department official Stanley Brown said.

Russia's use of explosive munitions is causing extensive harm to civilians and damaging vital civilian infrastructure, Brown added.

The White House said Tuesday's move reflects President Joe Biden's belief that the landmines "have a disproportionate impact on civilians, including children, long after fighting has stopped".

READ MORE:As international troops depart Afghanistan, the threat of landmines remains

Key decision