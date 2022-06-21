Business magnate Elon Musk has said his $44-billion move to take over Twitter remained held up by "very significant" questions about the number of fake users on the social network.

Musk was reluctant to talk about the deal when asked at the Qatar Economic Forum, saying it was a "sensitive" matter. "There are still a few unresolved matters," Musk said by video link on Tuesday.

This includes whether "the number of fake and spam users on the system is less than five percent as per their claims, which I think is probably not most people's experience when using Twitter", he said.

"So we are still awaiting resolution on that matter and that is a very significant matter," the Tesla car and SpaceX exploration chief said.

His remarks came on the day a regulatory filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission showed that Twitter's board has recommended unanimously that shareholders approve the proposed sale.

Even though Musk reiterated his desire to move forward with the acquisition last week during a virtual meeting with Twitter employees, shares of Twitter remain far below his offering price, signalling considerable doubt that it will happen.

Shares rose about 3 percent to $38.98 before the opening bell on Tuesday, far short of the $54.20 per-share that Musk has offered for each share.

If the deal were to close now, investors in the company would pocket a profit of $15.22 for each share they own.

READ MORE:Twitter to share 'firehose' of data at centre of Musk deal dispute