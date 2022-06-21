Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed bilateral relations and regional issues with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Turkish Communications Directorate said Erdogan and Johnson talked about defence cooperation and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Amid a looming global food crisis, President Erdogan said a solution must be found for the export of grain from Ukraine.

Tons of Ukrainian grain remain shut in due to the military conflict, causing global shortages and price hikes.

Russia, which is accused of using food as a weapon, says Western sanctions are to blame for the food shortages.

Erdogan on Monday told UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that joint efforts should continue to ensure the export of Ukrainian grain via Black Sea, which would be "effective in terms of averting a global food crisis."

READ MORE:Türkiye ready to host 'quadripartite meeting' on Ukraine's grain exports