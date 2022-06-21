Colombia has never had a left-wing president in its history, but Gustavo Petro emerged as the winner of Sunday’s presidential election.

Petro, who espouses democratic socialism, will now lead the South American nation, which has survived deadly armed rebellions and corrupt governments for decades.

What makes Petro's election to the top post so striking is his past: he was a guerrilla fighter associated with the M-19 armed group. Now an obscure group with little following after its demobilisation in the early 1990s, the M-19 supported a left-wing nationalist ideology and fought against the Colombian government.

Sunday's election presented a stark choice for Colombia, an ally of the US, which has long suffered from corrupt politicians, increasing inequality, drug cartels and armed rebellion. Petro, an anti-establishment figure, defeated his right-wing rival, Rodolfo Hernandez, who is one of the country’s richest men, by a small margin of 700,000 votes.

“It is the first time that Colombia has had a left-wing president and he will have a very strong opposition from the privileged, but it is likely that he will achieve majorities in Congress with which he will be able to advance the reforms of his government plan,” says Luz Piedad Caicedo, deputy director of Corporacion Humanas, a Colombian human rights group.

“There is a significant number of senators from his movement, Historic Pact for Colombia,” which can help him to implement some of his promises regarding his ambitious welfare program, Caicedo tells TRT World. Historic Pact for Colombia is a large left-wing platform including various groups ranging from centre-left to far-left.

Petro’s running mate, Francia Marquez, is an activist, who will also be the country’s first black woman vice-president. Petro called his election win "victory for God and for the people".

A fierce critic of neo-liberalism

Despite his guerrilla background, Petro is not one of those leftist firebrands who aim to dismantle the entire political establishment and build a new one from scratch. Petro hasn't made any radical policy changes yet, although he has made a strong pledge to improve the living conditions of the country’s poor and fight neo-liberal policies of the Western capitalist system.

He wants to raise taxes on the richest Colombians, who have been closely linked with both the country’s political establishment and the West’s neo-liberal policies, which Petro believes will “destroy” his country.

“His movement is not attached to world social democracy, but it could be described as such democratic socialism,” says Caicedo.

Petro promised to establish the ministry of equality during the presidential campaign by showing his commitment to improving the country's widespread poverty problem. Poverty levels have reached nearly 40 percent, making Colombia one of the poorest Latin American countries.

While Colombian voters have long been tired of both pro-government right-wing paramilitary movements and anti-government left-wing armed groups, which have fought against Bogota for decades, the country’s worsening economic conditions have made many citizens sympatised with Petro’s anti-poverty message.

Petro is also a defender of normalising relations with Venezuela’s Nicholas Maduro government with which relations were frozen under the Ivan Duque presidency.