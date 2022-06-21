The YPG/PKK terror group has been using a sophisticated network of tunnels in the Tel Rifaat district in northern Syria to hide and transfer weapons to the front lines.

Footage shot by Anadolu Agency on Tuesday shows at least 30 kilometres (18.6 miles) of tunnels.

The tunnels lead to several settlement areas and the front line.

Some tunnels are hidden underneath concrete barriers and sand. The tunnels are 1.5 metres wide and 2 to 2.2 metres high.

After spotting the drone taking footage, a terrorist tried to shoot it down, according to Anadolu Agency.

The agency's investigation team on the ground also showed that a tunnel opens to an old teachers training institution, signifying civilian infrastructure is being used by the terrorists.

PKK/YPG terrorists continue to hide in Tel Rifaat, a mere 18 kilometres (11 miles) from the Turkish border with a front line to the Operation Euphrates Shield zone, where Turkish security forces have been providing security since 2016-2017.

READ MORE: Why is Türkiye signalling for a new anti-PKK operation in Syria?