WORLD
3 MIN READ
Syria's Tel Rifaat 'surrounded' with tunnels by YPG/PKK terrorists
A recent drone footage shows that members of the YPG/PKK terror group have built over 30-kilometre long tunnel network around the city to transfer arms.
Syria's Tel Rifaat 'surrounded' with tunnels by YPG/PKK terrorists
PKK/YPG terrorists continue to hide in Tel Rifaat, a mere 18 kilometres from the Turkish border. / AA
By Saim Kurubas
June 21, 2022

The YPG/PKK terror group has been using a sophisticated network of tunnels in the Tel Rifaat district in northern Syria to hide and transfer weapons to the front lines.

Footage shot by Anadolu Agency on Tuesday shows at least 30 kilometres (18.6 miles) of tunnels.

The tunnels lead to several settlement areas and the front line.

Some tunnels are hidden underneath concrete barriers and sand. The tunnels are 1.5 metres wide and 2 to 2.2 metres high.

After spotting the drone taking footage, a terrorist tried to shoot it down, according to Anadolu Agency.

The agency's investigation team on the ground also showed that a tunnel opens to an old teachers training institution, signifying civilian infrastructure is being used by the terrorists.

PKK/YPG terrorists continue to hide in Tel Rifaat, a mere 18 kilometres (11 miles) from the Turkish border with a front line to the Operation Euphrates Shield zone, where Turkish security forces have been providing security since 2016-2017.

READ MORE: Why is Türkiye signalling for a new anti-PKK operation in Syria?

RECOMMENDED

The terror group uses civilians as human shields

In Türkiye's previous cross-border operations, tunnels were discovered which led to houses, schools, hospitals and places of worship that were built by terrorists to use civilians as human shields.

The YPG/PKK terror group often attacks Jarablus, Afrin and Azaz from the Manbij and Tel Rifaat areas in Syria.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

The YPG/PKK terrorists often target Turkish security forces who provide security in the areas of Operation Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch, and Peace Spring, and try to infiltrate the positions of Syrian opposition fighters from regions that the terror group was supposed to withdraw from under the agreements with the US and Russia.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terror organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. 

The YPG is the PKK terror group's Syrian offshoot.

READ MORE: Erdogan: Türkiye will complete safe zone along southern border

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Spain to regularise more than half a million undocumented migrants in landmark move
Syria to rebuild homes reduced to rubble by Assad regime: Erdogan
'Occupying military gang': Hollywood stars speak out against ICE brutality
Israel steps up demolitions in occupied East Jerusalem, breaches separation wall
Gunmen kill 10 in attack on Niger police post near Algeria border
Three French tourists drown after boat capsizes off Oman
'He left without a goodbye': Israeli strike kills Palestinian father's only son, blinds him in Gaza
Germany warns travellers to exercise caution after fatal ICE shooting in US
Chinese FM calls for security partnership with Islamic nations to address regional conflicts
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza City in latest ceasefire violation
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot