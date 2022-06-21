French President Emmanuel Macron will host far-right leader Marine Le Pen and other political party chiefs in a bid to break the impasse created by the failure of his coalition to win a majority in parliamentary elections.

Tuesday's meetings, which will also include talks with right-wing, Socialist and Communist party chiefs, are the first attempts by Macron to extract himself from a situation that risks wrecking his second-term reform plans.

Macron is due to start the discussions by talking with Christian Jacob, the head of the traditional right-wing the Republicans (LR).

Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure and Communist Party boss Fabien Roussel of the NUPES left-wing alliance will also meet Macron, although the far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon is not scheduled to do so.

And in a rare encounter, Macron will host Marine Le Pen at 1530 GMT (17:30 Paris time), his rival in presidential elections and leader of the far-right National Rally (RN).

The aim is to "build solutions to serve the French" at a time when there is no "alternative majority" to that of Macron's ruling alliance, said a presidential official who asked not to be named.

'Not ungovernable'