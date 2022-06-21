Tens of thousands of railway workers have walked off the job in the UK, bringing the train network to a crawl in the country’s biggest transit strike for three decades.

On Tuesday, about 40,000 cleaners, signalers, maintenance workers and station staff were holding a 24-hour strike, with two more planned for Thursday and Saturday.

Compounding the pain for commuters, London Underground subway services were also hit by a walkout.

The dispute centers on pay, working conditions and job security as Britain’s railways struggle to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Major stations were largely deserted on Tuesday morning, with only about 20 percent of passenger trains scheduled to run.

Nurse manager Priya Govender was at London Bridge station, struggling to get back to her home south of the city.

“I definitely will not be able to get a bus because they are packed. I will have to get an Uber,” she said. “My day has been horrible. It is going to be a long day and I still have a full day’s work to do.”

