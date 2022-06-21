At least 120,000 Georgians have taken to the streets in support of the country's EU membership bid after the European Commission recommended deferring Tbilisi's candidacy.

Waving Georgian, Ukrainian, and EU flags, demonstrators flooded on Monday evening the main thoroughfare of the Georgian capital Tbilisi.

In what was the biggest demonstration in decades, at least 120,000 people took part in the "March for Europe" in Tbilisi, according to an AFP news agency estimate based on video footage shot from drones.

The rally was initiated by the Black Sea nation's leading pro-democracy groups and supported by all of the opposition parties to "demonstrate the commitment of the Georgian people to its European choice and Western values".

One of the organisers, rights activist Shota Digmelashvili, read out a manifesto announcing another rally on Friday and the launch of a "new popular movement" that will include opposition parties but will be dominated by civil activists.

"We will formulate our demands to the government and if it fails to meet them, the force of a non-violent resistance will sweep off all those who derails Georgia from its European path," he said.

"Popular wrath will be directed against (the ruling party founder) oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili" who is widely believed to be calling the shots in Georgia despite having no official political role.

Granting Georgia 'European perspective'

Georgia's bid for membership of both the EU and NATO –– enshrined in the country's constitution –– has long angered the Kremlin and tensions culminated in Russia's invasion of Georgia in 2008.

On Friday, the European Commission recommended that the European Council grant candidate status to Kiev and Chisinau, but said it will "come back (by the end of 2022) and assess how Georgia meets the number of conditions before granting its candidate status".

The Commission also recommended granting Georgia "the European perspective," something its chief Ursula von der Leyen called a "huge step forward" on Georgia's path toward membership.