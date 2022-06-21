Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv region kills 15: Governor

An eight-year-old child was among 15 people killed by Russian shelling in the eastern Kharkiv region, governor Oleg Synegubov has said, denouncing the strikes as "crimes against humanity that must be punished".

Located in northeastern Ukraine, Kharkiv is a region that borders Russia where many residents who fled at the start of the offensive have begun to return after Russian attempts to capture Ukraine's second city were repelled.

"Fifteen people died and 16 were wounded. Such are the terrible consequences of Russian daytime shelling in the Kharkiv region," Synegubov said on Telegram. The deaths and injuries occurred in four separate incidents. There was no immediate reaction from Russia, which denies targeting civilians.

Appalling to deny captured Americans protection from execution: US

The United States has said it is "appalling" for the Kremlin to suggest that two US citizens captured while fighting for Ukraine against Russian forces could face execution.

"It's appalling that a public official in Russia would even suggest the death penalty for two American citizens that were in Ukraine," John Kirby, a White House spokesperson, told reporters — after the Kremlin said the two men are not protected by the Geneva Conventions on prisoners of war.

Kirby, spokesperson for foreign policy at the White House, also said the Kremlin was being at minimum reckless with the comments.

Russia: Britain asks for help over Donetsk death sentences

Russia's ambassador in London says Britain has asked for Moscow's help in connection with two British citizens sentenced to death in a Russian-backed separatist region for fighting for Ukraine.

A court in the breakaway so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in eastern Ukraine this month sentenced Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner and Moroccan Brahim Saadoun to death for "mercenary activities".

"There was an approach by the British to us — they sent us a note but the note was so full of such arrogant and didactic expressions that it really didn't produce any desire in us to cooperate in these questions," Ambassador Andrei Kelin told Russia-24 TV. "They need to approach the DPR — our recommendation remains the same."

Ukraine says hit Black Sea oil platform used by Russia troops

Ukraine has admitted striking an oil drilling platform in the Black Sea, saying it was being used by Russian troops as a military installation. Monday's incident was the first such strike against offshore energy infrastructure in Moscow-annexed Crimea since Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24.

It targeted a rig with four towers some 70 kilometres off the Crimean peninsula. "On those towers, Russia had organised small garrisons and stored equipment for air defence, radar warfare and reconnaissance," Sergiy Bratchuk of Odessa's regional military administration told an online briefing.

"They were being turned into fortification points that were helping the Russians achieve full control of the northwestern part of the Black Sea," he said in remarks quoted by Interfax Ukraine.

US attorney general vows help to prosecute 'war crimes' in Ukraine

US Attorney General Merrick Garland has pledged during a surprise visit to Ukraine to help Ukrainian authorities prosecute what Kiev and the West describe as "war crimes" by Russian forces.

"I'm here to express the unwavering support of the United States for the people of Ukraine in the midst of the unprovoked and unjust Russian invasion," Garland told reporters after meeting Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova at Krakovets on the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Garland announced the launch of a War Crimes Accountability Team headed by Eli Rosenbaum, a 36-year veteran of the Justice Department who previously led US efforts to identify and deport Nazi war criminals.

There is no hiding place for war criminals. The US Justice Department will pursue every avenue of accountability for those who commit war crimes and other atrocities in Ukraine - US Attorney General Merrick Garland

Russia says first foreign cargo ship leaves port of Mariupol

The first foreign cargo ship has left the port of Mariupol, according to Russian media. The Turkish Azov Concord started its journey to the Russian city of Novorossiysk without cargo, said the TASS news agency.

The captain of the vessel, Ivan Babenkov, said the ship was repaired of damage caused by the Ukrainian military and a new crew was recruited.

Russia slashing EU gas flows for 'illegal' reasons: Ukraine

Ukraine has accused Russian energy giant Gazprom of illegally cutting natural gas supplies to European countries, a move that has forced EU member states to scramble to fill energy shortfalls.

"Gazprom has limited gas supplies to Europe for far-fetched and illegal reasons, justifying this by saying Nord Stream 1 is not operating at full capacity," said Yuriy Vitrenko, the head of Ukraine state energy company Naftogaz. "This is unscrupulous behaviour on the part of Gazprom."

Gazprom announced the supply reductions in the Nord Stream pipeline earlier this month, saying the reduced flows were the result of repair work. But EU officials believe Moscow is punishing allies of Ukraine.

FIFA extends option for foreign players to leave Ukraine, Russia

FIFA has extended until June 2023 the possibility for foreign players and coaches based in Ukraine and Russia to unilaterally suspend their contracts and move to another club. The decision follows changes made to the transfer rules in March following Russia's offensive against Ukraine.

"The Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to extend the temporary employment rules established in the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP) with the aim of effectively assisting players, clubs and coaches impacted by the war in Ukraine," FIFA said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Should clubs affiliated to the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) or the Football Union of Russia (FUR) not reach a mutual agreement with their respective foreign players and coaches before or on 30 June 2022...these players and coaches will have the right to suspend their employment contracts with their clubs until 30 June 2023," FIFA added.

East Ukraine region faces constant Russian bombardment

Russian attacks have laid down a curtain of fire across areas of eastern Ukraine where pockets of resistance are denying Moscow full military control of the region.

“Today everything that can burn is on fire,” Sergiy Gaiday, the governor of Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region, told The Associated Press.

In the city of Sievierodonetsk, the hot spot of the fighting, Ukrainian defenders held on to the Azot chemical plant in the industrial outskirts. About 500 civilians are sheltering at the plant, and Gaiday said the Russian forces are turning the area “into ruins.”

Russia has captured Donbass frontline village Toshkivka: Ukraine

Russian forces have pushed deeper into Donbass with Ukraine announcing the capture of the frontline village of Toshkivka near the twin cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, the site of fierce weeks-long fighting.

"As of today, according to our information, Toshkivka is controlled entirely by the Russians," Roman Vlasenko, the head of the Sievierodonetsk district told Ukrainian television, adding that the battle for Donbas is "now in full swing".

Toshkivka, which had a population of around 5,000 before the conflict, is about 25 kilometres (15 miles) south of Sievierodonetsk, where Russian troops and have been battling against Kiev's army for weeks.

The entirety of the Luhansk region is now the epicentre of fighting between Ukraine and the Russian army - Roman Vlasenko, the head of Sievierodonetsk district

US confirms death of second citizen in Ukraine

The United States has confirmed that a second American was killed fighting for Ukraine, as it warned of risks amid worries over two other US citizens captured battling Russia.

The State Department said that 52-year-old Stephen Zabielski died in Ukraine and that it was providing his family with consular assistance. A 22-year-old former Marine, Willy Joseph Cancel, was confirmed as the first American killed fighting for Ukraine in late April.

"We once again reiterate US citizens should not travel to Ukraine due to the active armed conflict and the singling out of US citizens in Ukraine by Russian government security officials," a State Department spokesperson said.

Putin says 'proud' of Russian troops in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he is "proud" of the action of his soldiers in Ukraine, where Moscow says it is conducting a military operation.

"We are proud that during the special military operation our fighters act with courage, professionalism, like real heroes," Putin said in televised remarks during a Kremlin meeting with military academy graduates. Referring to Western sanctions imposed on Russia, he said "they will be overcome".

And "in the face of new threats and risks, we will further develop and strengthen our armed forces", he said, promising the new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile would be commissioned by the end of the year. "There is no doubt that we will be even stronger," Putin added.

Russia says repelled attack on Ukraine's Snake Island

Russia says it has repelled Kiev's attempt to retake the Black Sea's Snake Island. The outpost became a symbol of Ukrainian resistance after a radio exchange went viral at the start of the conflict, in which Ukrainian soldiers used an expletive in rebuffing a demand by the Russian warship Moskva to surrender.

"On June 20 at 5:00 am, the Kiev regime undertook another mad attempt to take possession of Snake Island," Russia's defence ministry said. Ukraine's forces had "planned to carry out massive air and artillery fire...before landing and capturing" the island, it added.

The ministry said 15 Ukrainian attack and reconnaissance drones took part in the airstrike while missile launchers and howitzers fired at the island. Russian air defence systems intercepted all the projectiles and shot down 13 drones, the ministry added.

Kiev says sophisticated German artillery now deployed in Ukraine

Ukraine says it has "finally" deployed advanced German artillery system, in the latest delivery of the long-range, precision weapons that it has been calling for.

"Panzerhaubitze 2000 are finally part of 155 mm howitzer arsenal of the Ukrainian artillery," Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov wrote on social media.

Germany said last month it would send seven self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine.

Total consensus in EU on making Ukraine candidate: French minister

EU ministers have backed granting Ukraine "candidate status" to join the bloc, ahead of a summit expected to formally greenlight the move later this week, France's Europe minister has said.

Clement Beaune said after a meeting with his counterparts that there was "a total consensus on moving these issues forward, and in particular for Ukraine the possibility of confirming candidate status as soon as possible".

US attorney general in Ukraine to discuss 'war crimes'