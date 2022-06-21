Türkiye has a strong relationship with the Balkan geography, especially North Macedonia, and Turkish broadcaster TRT "is followed with interest and attention" in the region, TRT's General Manager Mehmet Zahid Sobaci has said, during a promotional event for TRT Balkan's digital news platform in capital Skopje.

Türkiye always prioritises the development, welfare and peace of the region with its works and discourses in the Balkans, Sobaci said on Sunday.

"TRT, which is the voice of the Turkish world, the geography of our hearts and those who are ignored, is followed with interest and attention by both the Ottoman remnant Turks and other brotherly peoples in the Balkans," he said.

"We are now adding a new dimension to Türkiye's broadcasts in 41 languages and dialects, including the regional languages, by adding our TRT Balkan digital news platform," Sobaci said.

TRT Balkan has been implemented with this diversity in mind, Sobaci said, adding, "broadcasting in Macedonian, Albanian and Bosnian, Croatian and Serbian, TRT Balkan enriches TRT's knowledge, experience, and capability with its special news and original content."

Türkiye stands with Balkans