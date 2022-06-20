Several European Union countries are pushing to start work on a new package of sanctions against Russia and Belarus for the conflict in Ukraine and also want to grant more military support to Kiev, according to diplomats and a draft document.

About one-third of the 27 EU governments, mostly Nordic and eastern states, want the EU Commission to begin work on a seventh round of sanctions, diplomats said.

The latest version of the draft conclusions of a summit of EU leaders to be held later this week does not include a reference to new sanctions but diplomats said the text, dated June 15 and seen by Reuters, was likely to be tweaked after a meeting of EU envoys late on Monday.

Germany and a few other states prefer to focus now on applying existing sanctions and closing loopholes, rather than embark on the complex process of agreeing fresh measures, diplomats said.

After weeks of wrangling, the EU last month agreed to its sixth round of restrictive measures against Russia and Belarus since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, which included an oil ban and sanctions on shipping and banks.

Oil ban 'too sensitive'

Limiting or reducing import of gas from Russia is considered too sensitive at the moment, given EU's high reliance on this source of energy from Moscow, officials said.