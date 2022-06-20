At least 13 regime soldiers has been killed when their bus came under attack east of Syria, according to the regime's news agency SANA.

SANA said the attack took place on Monday in the the Jabal al Bishri region - northern countryside of Raqqa province - which is controlled by the PKK\YPG terrorist group.

Two other soldiers were injured in the attack.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

