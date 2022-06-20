TÜRKİYE
Türkiye hosts 11.3M foreign tourists in first five months of this year
The number of foreign tourists visiting Türkiye went up 207.1 percent year-on-year in the January-May period.
In May alone, 3.8 million foreigners visited the country, up 308.5 percent on a yearly basis. / AA
Karya Naz Balkiz
June 20, 2022

Türkiye has hosted 11.3 million foreign tourists during the first five months of the year.

The number of foreigners visiting Türkiye in the January-May period rose 207.1 percent on a yearly basis, according to official figures revealed on Monday.

Istanbul, Türkiye's largest city by population and a top tourist draw, welcomed 46.8 percent of all foreign visitors.

That means nearly 5.3 million foreign tourists visited Istanbul in the five-month period.

RECOMMENDED

Many fold rise in May

Istanbul was followed by the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with 2.25 million foreign tourists.

Next in line was Edirne in northwestern Türkiye, which borders both Bulgaria and Greece, with 1.3 million foreign visitors.

As for the nationalities of foreign tourists, Germany took the first place with 11.6 percent – nearly 1.3 million visitors – over the same period, followed by Bulgaria (8.4 percent) and Russia (7.55 percent).

In May alone, 3.8 million foreigners visited the country, up 308.5 percent on a yearly basis.

SOURCE:AA
