Türkiye has hosted 11.3 million foreign tourists during the first five months of the year.

The number of foreigners visiting Türkiye in the January-May period rose 207.1 percent on a yearly basis, according to official figures revealed on Monday.

Istanbul, Türkiye's largest city by population and a top tourist draw, welcomed 46.8 percent of all foreign visitors.

That means nearly 5.3 million foreign tourists visited Istanbul in the five-month period.

