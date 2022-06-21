The national spokesperson of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nupur Sharma recently came under fire for her derogatory comments against the Prophet Muhammad on national television.

Amidst growing international pressure, the BJP distanced itself from her remarks, describing it as the views of the fringe.

In the wake of the international debate sparked by this event, far-right Dutch politician and lawmaker Geert Wilders, known for his anti-immigrant and anti-Islam stance, expressed his support for Sharma calling it brave and heroic. Wilders views were quickly circulated on social media platforms and mainstream media alike. Many prominent Indian news channels went on to give a platform to Wilders on their prime time debates where he was given space to openly express his anti-Muslim views.

There is a visible convergence of narratives across Europe, the US and Asia into a language anchored around the Muslim faith with anti-Islam sentiment increasingly becoming the organisational principle for far-right politics and a vehicle for its global expansion.

The establishment of the Muslim figure as the opponent of democratic values, an infiltrator and a polluter of cultures can be traced back to a vocabulary that was produced in the post-9/11 era against the backdrop of the global “War on Terror”.

Increasingly, the logic of securing borders from Muslim “invaders” is also being exported to South Asia, with the key difference being that Muslims who have lived for centuries on these lands are being declared as outsiders.

There is a common perception of Islamophobia as a problem specific to Western countries with Muslim immigrant populations, but this obscures the increasingly hostile conditions of the countries of the Global South.

A similar event in recent history might put things in a better perspective.

In 2019, the leader of Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi, met with the ardent anti-immigrant Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban. The two leaders highlighted that one of the greatest challenges for both countries and their respective regions was “migration… both regions have seen the emergence of the issue of coexistence with continuously growing Muslim populations.”

Rohingyas have lived in Myanmar for centuries but are denied citizenship and classified as illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. Aung San Suu Kyi made no attempts to condemn the violent military crackdown on the Muslim Rohingya minority in 2017 – leading to rape and killing of thousands of Rohingya in what the UN described as “textbook ethnic cleansing”.

And India could be on a similar path, as noted by genocide expert Gregory Stanton, who said that a genocide of Muslims in India could be about to take place. Stanton had predicted the genocide of the Tutsi in Rwanda years before it took place in 1994.

In India, attacks against minorities in the last few years have surged, with new fronts of populism grounded in an anti-Muslim stance. From being hounded on the street by hateful mobs for any visible identity markers to now being hammered with laws that criminalise public appearance of Muslimness, the very existence of Indian Muslims is being erased from the cultural ethos of their country.

Hindutva, the central ideology of the ruling party of India, cannot be exhausted through its religious character. Hindutva, or Hindu Nationalism, is a deeply territorial and racial idea of citizenship. To use the words of the founder of this ideology, “To be a Hindu means a person who sees this land, from the Indus River to the sea, as his country but also as his Holy Land,” according to which Muslims and Christians are forever seen as outsiders with no real claim to citizenship.

Something very fundamental is changing in the way different religious communities have coexisted in India as a post-truth discourse has overtaken the country. The protracted period of quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic served as a catalyst for the spread of anti-Muslim sentiment.

Deep-seated beliefs about Muslims have entered the path to codification, with little criticism from India’s larger civil society. These include the unconstitutional revocation of the special status given to a Muslim-majority region of India-administered Kashmir, the enactment of a discriminatory citizenship law that excludes Muslims, and now with the fresh politics of deploying bulldozers against Muslim properties.

Anti-Muslim sentiments have already traversed through the closed networks of few dedicated right-wing figures and entered into the psyche of an average Indian.