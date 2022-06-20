Rival Libyan factions have failed to reach an agreement after wrapping up a third round of UN-mediated talks in Egypt, the United Nations has said, further complicating international efforts to find a way out of the country’s decade-old chaos.

UN special adviser on Libya Stephanie Williams said on Monday that lawmakers from Libya’s east-based parliament and the High Council of State, based in the capital of Tripoli, concluded their final round of negotiations on constitutional amendments for elections late on Sunday in Cairo without a breakthrough.

The talks, which stared on June 12, had sought to establish a constitutional framework for elections in Libya, but the two sides failed to agree on “the measures governing the transitional period” leading to the vote, William said in a statement.

She called on Aguila Saleh, the parliament speaker of Tobruk-based House of Representatives, and Khaled al Meshri, head of the Tripoli-based council to convene within 10 days to try and bridge the gaps between the two sides. She did not elaborate.

Libyan media reports claimed that the main contested topic was the criteria for a presidential candidacy.

Major blow to international efforts