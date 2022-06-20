The West’s loss is Türkiye’s gain. As Western TV series begin to disappear from Russian streaming services following the assault on Ukraine, Turkish and South Korean serials have become the new, go-to source of entertainment for those who need their daily web fix, RBC has reported quoting the TelecomDaily agency.

Data from Russian streaming services tell the story—the number of Turkish series on IVI (ivi.ru) has increased from 12 to 23; on video-on-demand platform Kinopoisk from 12 to 21; on pay-TV Wink from 9 to 16; and on Kion TV (kion.ru) from 9 to 18.

Wink has also increased purchase of Indian movies by 10 percent, year-on-year, to 137. The number of Korean series also increased: the number of them on IVI in Q2 increased 1.4-fold year-on-year to 260.

On Okko, the number of Korean series increased from 178 to 246, and on Kinopoisk by 25 percent to 198, and purchases of Korean series increased the most on Wink (1.6 times, to 180) and Premier (2.3 times, to 61).

Although viewers’ interest in these products is growing, according to the agency, Korean, Turkish and Indian series remain niche content.

Korean series are in the top 10 on most sites with a share of 1-1.6 percent, while Turkish and Indian series make up less than 0.4 percent.