Turkish police arrest Daesh terror suspects wanted by Interpol
Interpol Red Notices were out for two of the three suspects apprehended in Turkish capital Ankara.
The suspects, identified by the initials A.N. and C.V., were active members of the terrorist group in recent years. / AA Archive
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
June 20, 2022

Three suspects linked to the Daesh terror group were arrested in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Interpol Red Notices were out for two of the suspects arrested on Monday, both foreign nationals, according to Turkish security sources.

The suspects, identified by the initials A.N. and C.V., were active members of the terrorist group in recent years, said the sources, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Police arrested the third suspect in a separate operation in Ankara.

The suspect was involved in recruiting people through online propaganda, the sources said.

Incriminating digital content found in the raid included speeches of the terror group’s leaders and graphic images of executions, they added.

Türkiye was one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terror group.

The country has since been attacked multiple times by the terrorist organisation.

315 people were killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks.

In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

SOURCE:AA
