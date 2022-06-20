WORLD
3 MIN READ
Indigenous protesters enter Ecuador capital Quito
Hundreds of protesters demanding cheaper fuel defy state of emergency, pressing on with road blockages now in their seventh day.
Indigenous protesters enter Ecuador capital Quito
Indigenous people and peasants remain at a blockade in Cutuglagua neighbourhood, southern Quito, as they wait for the arrival of their comrades who are mobilising from the Province of Cotopaxi. / AFP
Baba UmarBaba Umar
June 20, 2022

Hundreds of Indigenous people have entered Ecuador's capital Quito, following almost a week of protests against the economic and social policies of President Guillermo Lasso, who has not been able to lift road blocks and violence across the country.

Indigenous protesters arrived in trucks, cars, and on foot on Sunday amid a state of exception declared by Lasso in three provinces - including that of Quito - in a bit to curb protests that have at times seen violence, with police captured, and attacks on oil industry and flower farms.

More protesters were still making their way towards the city, according to a Reuters news agency witness.

Protests began on Monday with a list of 10 demands, including a fuel price cut, preventing further expansion of Ecuador's oil and mining industry, and more time for small and medium sized farmers to pay their debts.

Lasso has called for dialogue and announced measures to help vulnerable sectors of society, including subsidized fertiliser, increased budget for health and education for indigenous communities, and forgiveness of outstanding loans of up to $3,000.

RECOMMENDED

Resisting neoliberal policy

Though the measures offer some help, protesters say they do not fix the economic problems faced by thousands of families each day.

"We have come to resist a neoliberal policy that affects the poor more and more," Leonidas Iza, president of the CONAIE Indigenous organisation, said over social media.

The private sector had lost some $50 million as of Friday, according to the government, while state-oil company Petroecuador said production was affected to the tune of 27,700 barrels of crude.

The government deployed security personnel in a strong show of force in Quito, where a curfew is in place, to stop protesters entering the city.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Spain to regularise more than half a million undocumented migrants in landmark move
Syria to rebuild homes reduced to rubble by Assad regime: Erdogan
'Occupying military gang': Hollywood stars speak out against ICE brutality
Israel steps up demolitions in occupied East Jerusalem, breaches separation wall
Gunmen kill 10 in attack on Niger police post near Algeria border
Three French tourists drown after boat capsizes off Oman
'He left without a goodbye': Israeli strike kills Palestinian father's only son, blinds him in Gaza
Germany warns travellers to exercise caution after fatal ICE shooting in US
Chinese FM calls for security partnership with Islamic nations to address regional conflicts
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza City in latest ceasefire violation
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot