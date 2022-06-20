Enrolment under India's new armed services recruitment plan will commence this month, a top defence officials has said, despite protests against a scheme that will drastically cut tenure and offer fewer service benefits at the end of contract.

"Why should it be rolled back? This was a long-pending reform," Lieutenant General Anil Puri, additional secretary in the Defence Ministry, told reporters in New Delhi on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on June 14 set out a policy called Agnipath, or "path of fire", designed to bring more people into the military on four-year contracts to lower the average age of India's 1.38 million-strong armed forces.

The scheme sparked violent protests in northern and eastern parts of the country, with thousands of young men attacking train coaches, burning tyres and clashing with officials, after which the government tweaked some of the rules.

The plan has also received criticism from some defence experts, who say it could weaken the structure of the forces and have serious ramifications for national security in a country which shares often-tense borders with Pakistan and China.

