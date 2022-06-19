More than 200 people, mostly ethnic Amhara, have been killed in an attack in Ethiopia's Oromia region, witnesses say, blaming a rebel group, which denies it.

Saturday's attack is one of the deadliest in recent memory as ethnic tensions continue in Africa’s second most populous country.

“I have counted 230 bodies. I am afraid this is the deadliest attack against civilians we have seen in our lifetime,” Abdul-Seid Tahir, a resident of Gimbi county, told AP news agency after barely escaping the attack.

“We are burying them in mass graves, and we are still collecting bodies. Federal army units have now arrived, but we fear that the attacks could continue if they leave.”

Another witness, who gave only his first name, Shambel over fears for his safety, said the local Amhara community is now desperately seeking to be relocated somewhere else “before another round of mass killings happen.”

He said ethnic Amhara that settled in the area about 30 years ago in resettlement programs are now being “killed like chickens.”

