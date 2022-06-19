WORLD
4 MIN READ
NATO warns Ukraine conflict could go on for 'years'
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged Western countries to keep supporting Ukraine "even if the costs are high".
NATO warns Ukraine conflict could go on for 'years'
Ukraine has repeatedly urged Western countries to step up their deliveries of arms since the February 24 offensive, despite Russian warnings that it could trigger wider conflict. / Reuters
By Melda Dogan
June 19, 2022

NATO's chief has warned that the war in Ukraine could last "for years" as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed his forces would not give up the south of the country to Russia after he visited the frontline there.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Sunday urged Western countries must be ready to offer long-term military, political and economic support to Kiev during a grinding war.

"We must be prepared for this to last for years," Stoltenberg told German daily newspaper Bild.

"We must not weaken in our support of Ukraine, even if the costs are high – not only in terms of military support but also because of rising energy and food prices."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a similar warning, urging sustained support for Kiev or risk "the greatest victory for aggression" since World War II.

"Time is now the vital factor," Johnson wrote in an article for the Sunday Times after making his second visit to Kiev, calling for the West to ensure Ukraine has the "strategic endurance to survive and eventually prevail".

Ukraine has repeatedly urged Western countries to step up their deliveries of arms since the February 24 offensive, despite Russian warnings that it could trigger wider conflict.

READ MORE:Russia gas sanctions 'could cost' Germany extra $5.4B a year

Global crisis

RECOMMENDED

The Ukraine war is fuelling not only a global food crisis but an energy crisis too.

Hit by punishing sanctions, Moscow has turned up the pressure on European economies by sharply reducing gas supplies, which has driven up energy prices.

Italian company Eni meanwhile joined a huge Qatari project to expand production from the world's biggest natural gas field, days after Russia slashed supplies to Italy.

Back in Kiev, thousands gathered to pay tribute to one young man – Roman Ratushny, a leading figure in Ukraine's pro-European Maidan movement, who was killed fighting Russians in the country's east earlier this month aged just 24.

In front of the coffin draped in a yellow and blue Ukrainian flag at the foot of a monument that overlooks the sprawling Independence Square in the capital, people of all ages saluted his memory.

"I think it is important to be here because he is a hero of Ukraine and we must remember him," Dmytro Ostrovsky, a 17-year-old high school student, told AFP news agency.

The loss put a human face on the shared grief of Ukrainians, as the bloodshed continues.

The worst of the fighting continues to be in the eastern industrial Donbass region, with battles raging in villages outside the city of Sievierodonetsk, which Russia has been trying to seize for weeks.

READ MORE:Live blog: UK warns of long haul as Ukraine’s Luhansk prepares for worst

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Brazil declares 'superfood' acai a national fruit to fend off 'biopiracy'
Trump-backed businessman Nasry Asfura takes oath as president of Honduras
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others