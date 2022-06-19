The Israeli president has thanked his Turkish counterpart for Ankara’s efforts in combatting terrorism, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog discussed in a phone call Türkiye-Israel relations and regional matters, the directorate said in a statement on Sunday.

The two leaders “agreed on maintaining cooperation for peace and stability as well as dialogue in the two countries’ relations and regional matters, including security and the fight against terror,” the statement added.

Earlier, in March, Herzog had visited Ankara and met with Erdogan.

Israeli FM to visit Türkiye