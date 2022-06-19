WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN peacekeeper killed by mine in northern Mali
An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded when the peacekeeper on a MINUSMA Force was conducting a search operation in the country's restive north.
UN peacekeeper killed by mine in northern Mali
The latest death comes amid tense negotiations on the renewal of MINUSMA's mandate.
By Melda Dogan
June 19, 2022

A UN peacekeeper has been killed by a mine in restive northern Mali as he was participating in a patrol, the head of the UN's MINUSMA Mali force El Ghassim Wane tweeted.

The peacekeeper was part of the Guinean contingent in MINUSMA, a MINUSMA official told AFP news agency on Sunday on condition of anonymity. 

"He was first wounded and died of his injuries at our hospital in Kidal," he added.

The latest death comes amid tense negotiations on the renewal of MINUSMA's mandate.

A total of 175 of its peacekeepers have died in hostile acts.

"Terrible news that adds to the long list of our colleagues who lost their lives during their service in Mali," Wane wrote on Twitter.

Improvised explosive devices (IEDs) are one of the militants' weapons of choice against MINUSMA as well as Malian forces.

They also regularly kill civilians.

RECOMMENDED

Security crisis

Mali, a poor and landlocked country in the heart of the Sahel, underwent military coups in August 2020 and May 2021.

The political crisis has gone hand in hand with a serious security crisis since 2012 and the outbreak of separatist and militant insurgencies in the north.

The country is now ruled by a junta that has turned away from France and its partners, and turned to Russia to try to stem the militant threat that has spread to neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

The violence has left thousands of civilians and soldiers dead and hundreds of thousands displaced.

READ MORE: Attack in Mali kills at least five people

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Brazil declares 'superfood' acai a national fruit to fend off 'biopiracy'
Trump-backed businessman Nasry Asfura takes oath as president of Honduras
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others