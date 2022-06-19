A UN peacekeeper has been killed by a mine in restive northern Mali as he was participating in a patrol, the head of the UN's MINUSMA Mali force El Ghassim Wane tweeted.

The peacekeeper was part of the Guinean contingent in MINUSMA, a MINUSMA official told AFP news agency on Sunday on condition of anonymity.

"He was first wounded and died of his injuries at our hospital in Kidal," he added.

The latest death comes amid tense negotiations on the renewal of MINUSMA's mandate.

A total of 175 of its peacekeepers have died in hostile acts.

"Terrible news that adds to the long list of our colleagues who lost their lives during their service in Mali," Wane wrote on Twitter.

Improvised explosive devices (IEDs) are one of the militants' weapons of choice against MINUSMA as well as Malian forces.

They also regularly kill civilians.