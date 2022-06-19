WORLD
2 MIN READ
Australia's Sydney Harbour Bridge to fly Aboriginal flag permanently
The distinctive black, red and yellow flag will fly alongside the Australian flag and New South Wales state flag at the top of the bridge as part of a "broader move towards reconciliation."
Australia's Sydney Harbour Bridge to fly Aboriginal flag permanently
The flag's colours represent the Aboriginal people and their spiritual connection to the land. It was first raised in 1971 at a land rights rally in the state of Victoria. / AFP
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
June 19, 2022

The Aboriginal flag will fly permanently on the Sydney Harbour Bridge as part of a "healing process" and reconciliation efforts with Australia's indigenous community.

The government of Australia's most populous state said on Sunday it would spend $17 million ($A25 million) to permanently install a third flagpole on the landmark bridge by the end of the year to fly the flag.

"It's an important decision that we've made, I think it brings unity to our country and it's a small price to pay for that unification," New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet told reporters in Sydney.

Perrottet said the move represented a continuation of "the healing process as part of the broader move towards reconciliation."

He said the move highlights efforts to promote better ties between the wider Australian community and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

RECOMMENDED

The Aboriginal flag, recognised as an official flag of Australia since 1995, is flown from government buildings and embraced by sporting clubs and athletes of Aboriginal heritage.

The federal government this year acquired copyright to the Aboriginal flag so it could be freely used, resolving a commercial dispute that had limited sporting teams and Aboriginal communities from reproducing the image.

The flag's colours represent the Aboriginal people and their spiritual connection to the land. It was first raised in 1971 at a land rights rally in the state of Victoria.

READ MORE: Thousands march for aboriginal rights as Australia marks national day

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Brazil declares 'superfood' acai a national fruit to fend off 'biopiracy'
Trump-backed businessman Nasry Asfura takes oath as president of Honduras
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others