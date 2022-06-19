The Aboriginal flag will fly permanently on the Sydney Harbour Bridge as part of a "healing process" and reconciliation efforts with Australia's indigenous community.

The government of Australia's most populous state said on Sunday it would spend $17 million ($A25 million) to permanently install a third flagpole on the landmark bridge by the end of the year to fly the flag.

"It's an important decision that we've made, I think it brings unity to our country and it's a small price to pay for that unification," New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet told reporters in Sydney.

Perrottet said the move represented a continuation of "the healing process as part of the broader move towards reconciliation."

He said the move highlights efforts to promote better ties between the wider Australian community and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.