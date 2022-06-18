Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Tunis in opposition to a referendum on a new constitution called by President Kais Saied that would cement his hold on power.

Saturday's protests led by Abir Moussi, leader of the Free Constitutional Party, reflected growing opposition to Saied since he seized executive power last year, dissolving parliament and ruling by decree in a move opponents called a coup.

Thousands marched from Bab Souika Square in the capital towards Kasbah, waving Tunisian flags.

"Tunisians are starving, public finances are collapsing, but Saied does not care. He only focuses on a personal project to impose his constitution ... we will not accept that," Abir Moussi told the crowd.

Saied is seeking to overhaul the constitution to give the presidency more powers, against the backdrop of a tanking economy and fears of a public finance crisis. He intends to put the new constitution to a referendum on July 25.

READ MORE:Tunisia's public sector workers go on strike to demand wage hikes