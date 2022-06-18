TÜRKİYE
Türkiye to reiterate its demands from Sweden, Finland over their NATO bids
NATO is not an economic cooperation organisation, so Sweden and Finland are expected to end the existence of terror groups in their countries, says Türkiye's presidential spokesperson.
Ankara also expects complete prevention of any funds to be collected, recruitment of personnel, activities, and propaganda of terror groups against Türkiye, says Ibrahim Kalin. / AA
June 18, 2022
June 18, 2022

If the Swedish government does not take steps to end the PKK/YPG terror group's actions within their country, the negotiations are unlikely to progress for Stockholm's NATO membership process, Türkiye's presidential spokesperson has said.

Ibrahim Kalin told the press in Ankara on Saturday that the projection of images belonging to the terrorist organisation YPG/PKK on buildings in Stockholm is one of the most striking examples of the extent that the PKK is deployed in this country and how spoiled it is. 

YPG/PKK-linked social media accounts shared images showing flags of the terror group and photos of PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan projected onto the historic City Hall in Stockholm. 

Kalin said that as NATO is a security alliance and not an economic cooperation organisation, they expect Sweden and Finland to end the existence of terror groups such as the PKK, PYD, YPG, FETO, DHKP-C, and their affiliates. 

No progress until threats eliminated

Ankara also expects complete prevention of any funds to be collected, recruitment of personnel, activities, and propaganda of terror groups against Türkiye, he added.

"I would like to express once again that the process will not progress until such threats against Türkiye's security in these countries are eliminated," Kalin also said. 

Kalin and Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal will go to Brussels on Sunday to work on Sweden's and Finland's applications for NATO membership. 

