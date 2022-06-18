Bosnia Herzegovina plays a key role in the region's stability, and Türkiye will not allow a new conflict, the Turkish foreign minister has said.

Mevlut Cavusoglu's remarks came during a joint news conference with his Bosnian counterpart Jasmina Turkovic in the capital Sarajevo on Saturday.

"Bosnia and Herzegovina is in a key position in terms of regional stability. Therefore, we cannot allow a new conflict here in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Everyone must act responsibly in this regard," said Cavusoglu.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan desires to hold the Türkiye-Bosnia Herzegovina-Serbia trilateral summit at the relevant time, he added.

"During our contacts in Belgrade, we saw that Serbian authorities are also ready for this summit, as well as Mr. (Serbian President Aleksandar) Vucic."

Cavusoglu on Thursday met with his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic in Belgrade.

They exchanged views on the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina.

READ MORE: Erdogan calls for global cooperation in tackling Bosnian crisis

Strong support