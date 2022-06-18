The price of bitcoin has dropped below $20,000 for the first time since late 2020, in a fresh sign that the selloff in cryptocurrencies is deepening.

Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, on Saturday fell below the psychologically important threshold, dropping as much as 9 percent to less than $19,000, according to CoinDesk.

The last time bitcoin was at this level was November 2020, when it was on its way up to its all-time high of nearly $69,000.

Bitcoin has now lost more than 70 percent of its value since reaching that peak.

Ethereum, another widely followed cryptocurrency that's been sliding in recent weeks, took a similar tumble on Saturday.

Sign of turmoil