Voters in Nigeria's Ekiti state have started casting their ballots to elect a new governor in what could be a bellwether for who wins next year's presidential election.

Although 16 parties are on Saturday's ballot paper, it is seen as a three-horse race between Biodun Oyebanji of the ruling APC, Bisi Kolawole of the People's Democratic Party and Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to replace incumbent Kayode Fayemi of the APC.

According to Nigeria's Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the southwestern state has 988,923 registered voters of which almost 40 percent are aged 18 to 34.

The polls officially opened at 0730 GMT and are expected to close at 1330 GMT but voters who register before that time will be able to continue voting until later.

"Around 9:30am (0830 GMT)... accreditation & voting ongoing seamlessly," INEC tweeted about a polling station in the Emure district.

Civil society group Yiaga Africa said it was "observing the process across all local government areas".

READ MORE: Nigeria’s opposition picks former VP Abubakar as presidential candidate