Militants have attacked a road construction labour camp in southwestern Baluchistan province, killing three workers and wounding five others.

The assailants late Friday opened fire on the camp, burned vehicles and destroyed machinery in a mountainous part of the district of Harnai, said Farah Azeem Shah, spokesperson for the Balochistan provincial government.

She said the camp was part of a local company working on a road construction project.

Five workers were missing from the camp after the attack, said Rafiq Tareen, district deputy commissioner. He said security forces started a search operation but the terrain was difficult.

Later, he said two of the five workers were found nearby.

