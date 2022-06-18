A fire has killed at least one person at a Sinopec chemical plant in Shanghai, an accident that will not significantly affect the market, the company has said.

The fire at a Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co plant in Jinshan district broke out around 2000 GMT on Friday, but was brought under control later that morning, state news agency Xinhua reported.

"The fire at the scene has been effectively brought under control and protective burning is currently being carried out," Xinhua reported.

The driver of a third-party transport vehicle died and a company employee suffered a minor injury, said a Sinopec representative.

An explosion was heard by residents up to six kilometres (four miles) away, according to local media.

Roaring fire was seen engulfing part of the sprawling factory, emitting columns of thick black smoke, in a video posted on Twitter by the state-backed Shanghai Daily.

"The whole area is completely incinerated," a shocked resident could be heard saying in the background of one video.